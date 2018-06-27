1 dead, 12 injured after explosion rocks Texas hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATESVILLE - One person is dead and 12 injured in an explosion at a hospital in Gatesville, just west of Waco.

Video of the aftermath was recorded by an eyewitness driving by the hospital Tuesday. You can see the large plume of smoke at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System. The explosion happened in a part of the hospital that was under construction.

All patients inside that hospital are okay. They were all evacuated, as were people inside two nearby nursing facilities.

Police say the victims, including the person who was killed in the blast, were all construction workers. Investigators believe a gas line explosion may have triggered the deadly explosion.