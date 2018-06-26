Wakandan treasures from “Black Panther” to be displayed at The Smithsonian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Black Panther broke records when it hit theaters and now its history will be debuted at one of the most iconic museums in the world.

The Smithsonian is going to display a little piece of Wakanda for the "National Museum of African American History and Culture" during the museum's first "African American Film Festival."

Some artifacts that will call the museum home are T'Challa's vibranium suit from Captain America: Civil War and the beginning of Black Panther, a signed shooting script plus an early version of the script, behind the scenes pictures, and other Wakandan treasures.

In a statement, The Smithsonian said "The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of black culture and identity."

But "Wakanda Forever" won't apply for some of the items. The exhibit is only open for four days from October 24-27, though the museum is trying to keep the king's old threads on a permanent basis.

Now let's just hope Killmonger doesn't try to steal something from the display!