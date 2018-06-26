Texas Rangers help passengers board planes at Love Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - It was a switch-a-roo at Love Field on Tuesday morning, as Texas Rangers took over for Southwest Airlines employees giving passengers the ultimate surprise.

It was was also a special moment for Make-a-Wish recipient Chazlee Choiniere who was granted a trip to New York!

"We always end up going to the beach," Choiniere said. "So wanted a different scenery and I actually really want to go see the Yankee game. It'll be nice to see. And they're gonna play their rivals so that'll be even better."

Sounds like it's home run for everyone!