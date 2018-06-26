Spice of Blythe: How to step up your 4th of July game!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Independence day is coming and your mind might be wandering into recipe ideas.

Blythe Beck, owner and head chef at Pink Magnolia, says she's got some tips for you! This year ditch the basic old food, and spice up your holiday with some new flavors!

Beck says you should ditch the classic potato salad and try some with salmon! She also says you can reach for something trendy by getting local pickles or popcorn! While most people are like beer on the 4th, why not try Rose all day?!