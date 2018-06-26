Six figure salaries in the some parts of California qualify as low-income

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- A six figure salary sounds pretty good to most of us, right? Well, it may not be enough to make it in San Francisco!

If you make $105,000 a year in the Bay-area, that qualifies you as low income in some counties.

To be fair, they are considering that amount for a family of four. While that's a little more comforting to single folks, living in the Bay-area is still extremely expensive.

The median home price has gone up to about $935,000. So, you can bet $100k probably won't do the trick.

You can bet many of the folks in California are feeling the heat. So, some of them are leaving town. Some are even making their way to North Texas.

Newly released research shows that just in the first quarter of 2017, more than 1,000 people moved from California to DFW.

That's just five percent of the more than 19,000 people who packed up.

Others went to places like New York City, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Chicago. But, DFW has one of the best markets for homes.

The average cost of a home in North Texas is about $313,000. That's at least half a million less than many homes in California!

Though they say the best things in life are free, Californians might beg to differ.