ICE is hiring! Arlington hosts Homeland Security job fair Tuesday & Wednesday

ARLINGTON – Who wants to wear a badge and a windbreaker (and maybe a bulletproof vest?) to work?! The Department of Homeland Security will be in DFW Tuesday and Wednesday, looking for a few good men and women to join up.

DHS is in Arlington for the next two days, recruiting North Texans interested in jobs including ICE agents, Border Patrol, Secret Service, and FEMA employees.

In addition to on-site interviews, the event includes panels discussing the federal application process, women in law enforcement, a ‘Day in the Life’ of these professions, how to build a federal resume, and even a ‘DHS Law Enforcement Challenge,’ for those who want to experience some of the federal law enforcement weapons tests and physical requirements (bring athletic gear and a pen to sign a waiver if you’re interested in that one), along with other related topics.

The job fair runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Convention Center.

Candidates are being sought for positions including:

Criminal Investigators

Deportation Officers

Customs and Border

Protection Officers

Border Patrol Agents

Special Agents

Air Interdiction Agents

Marine Interdiction Agents

Aviation Enforcement Agents

Physical Security Specialists

Police Officers

Intelligence Analysts

Digital Forensic Analysts

Agencies at the job fair:

US Customs and Border Protection

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

US Secret Service

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Office of Intelligence and Analysis

Visit DHS Recruitment for more information about the event.