ICE is hiring! Arlington hosts Homeland Security job fair Tuesday & Wednesday

ARLINGTON – Who wants to wear a badge and a windbreaker (and maybe a bulletproof vest?) to work?! The Department of Homeland Security will be in DFW Tuesday and Wednesday, looking for a few good men and women to join up.
DHS is in Arlington for the next two days, recruiting North Texans interested in jobs including ICE agents, Border Patrol, Secret Service, and FEMA employees.
In addition to on-site interviews, the event includes panels discussing the federal application process, women in law enforcement, a ‘Day in the Life’ of these professions, how to build a federal resume, and even a ‘DHS Law Enforcement Challenge,’ for those who want to experience some of the federal law enforcement weapons tests and physical requirements (bring athletic gear and a pen to sign a waiver if you’re interested in that one), along with other related topics.
The job fair runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Convention Center.
Candidates are being sought for positions including:
Criminal Investigators
Deportation Officers
Customs and Border
Protection Officers
Border Patrol Agents
Special Agents
Air Interdiction Agents
Marine Interdiction Agents
Aviation Enforcement Agents
Physical Security Specialists
Police Officers
Intelligence Analysts
Digital Forensic Analysts
Agencies at the job fair:
US Customs and Border Protection
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement
US Secret Service
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Office of Intelligence and Analysis
Visit DHS Recruitment for more information about the event.