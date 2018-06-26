‘Ghosting’ in the workplace sparks changes in hiring processes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Ghosting at work is driving employers crazy.

No, not actual ghosts. It's the kind you can find in the urban dictionary defined as, "The act of disappearing on your friends without notice, or canceling plans with little to no notice."

Though it's mostly been a personal or dating life issue, it's now made its way into the workplace.

Linkedin published an entire article about the new trend, saying it's happening in sorts of fields "from food service to finance." The posting blames the issue partly on the growing job market. Unemployment is the lowest it's been in 18 years. Though that's a good thing, it's also apparently making it easier for people to just walk away.

On the other hand, some experts are suggesting that employees are just giving the employers the same thing they've been getting for years. It's like when you apply for a job and never hear back. Now, employers are forced to become even more creative during the hiring process.

Some are sending kind confirmation emails before interviews and others are just trying to sweeten the deal overall!

Though, it seems the only really solution to the problem is communication. Maybe you've just got to tell them how you really feel.