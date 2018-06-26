Dallas Public Library updates fallen police officers’ memorial near 2-year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- It's been nearly two years since the deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas that claimed the lives of five officers.

Though the streets of downtown are free and clear today, all of the precious gifts that once flooded the area. Now, those items have a new home in the Dallas Public Library.

"I think the importance of this collection is that it documents the grief and the outpouring of emotion that took place after the shooting on July 7. So, it represents many different viewpoints," Brian Collins with DPL History and Archives Division said.

Hundreds of gifts were sent from near and far.

"In one case, we had, I believe it was Hot Springs, Arkansas, the police department left an actual bench here and they all signed it," Collins said.

There were so many that the library is refreshing its display with new items. Though we may never see every single item left behind, the library hopes to make sure we can see as much of it as possible in the future.

"The idea is that we'll be able to digitize most of this; at least a representative sample so that the public can see all the different types of things that were left at the memorial site," Collins said.

Technology can be bittersweet at times, but this is one example of how it helps us keep memories alive!