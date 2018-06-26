North Texas girl, 5, dies after being run over at SeaWorld in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 5-year-old North Texas girl who died in a parking lot Sunday night at SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Police say Michaela Tirazo, of Aubrey, got away from her parents around 8 p.m. Early reports say she ran between parked cars before hitting the side of a white pickup truck driving in the parking lot. Michaela then fell underneath the truck’s right rear tire and was run over.

AirLife was called, according to KSAT, but the request was canceled after Michaela was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bexar County Medical Examiner investigated the accident and no charges are expected in the case.

San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Michelle Ramos said the driver of the truck, who was a guest at the theme park, stopped and tried to help, and was distraught following the incident.

Ramos also stressed the importance of being aware of your surroundings at entertainment venues. “Make sure you grab your little ones because they do have a tendency to get away from you, especially in areas like this where there’s a high volume of traffic,” Ramos said.

SeaWorld released a statement Monday about the incident: