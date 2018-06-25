Windsurf Bay Park at Lake Ray Hubbard set to be closed to the public on the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's almost time for fireworks, barbecues, and outdoor fun. The 4th of July is just a little over a week away.

But, don't expect to go to the Windsurf Bay Park at Lake Ray Hubbard in Garland on the holiday. You can expect to see nothing but calm waters and an empty space since the park will be closed!

Over the years, the lakeside park has become really popular, but authorities say the crowds have gotten too large, so this year to avoid any issues the park won't be open for festivities.

On Memorial Day nearly 8,000 people crowded the shore and officials expect that number would almost double for the 4th.

The city even went as far as to release a video to let people know the park won't be open.

Besides closing the area, park staff are planning to put up a 25-foot fence on Saturday at the shoreline to hopefully ward people off before the holiday, and the plan to keep it up until July 8th.

Looks like they mean business! Guess you'll have to find somewhere else to celebrate your patriotism.