‘Texas is for everyone’ billboard surfaces after anti-Liberal billboard taken down

Everything`s big in Texas, including the politics.

A billboard battle began in the Panhandle about a week ago when a sign went up about 30 miles from Amarillo. It read, "Liberals - please continue on I-40 until you have left our great state of texas."

It has since been taken down, but it did give birth to a rebuttal billboard further down the road.

The new display reads, "Texas is for everyone - not for bigotry. Welcome y`all!"

An Amarillo man started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the more welcoming message.

Roman Leal`s campaign description calls for something that "represents the true, hospitable spirit of the great state of Texas."

It raised more than enough to keep the billboard up at least a month, and then some.

If Conservatives choose to create a come-back, commuters can just consider it a sign of the times!