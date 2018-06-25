High tariffs push Harley-Davidson to have motorcycles made in Europe instead of shipping them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, WI -- They say all is fair in love and war right? Well it looks like President Trump's recent trade war with Europe is coming back to bite!

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson says the hogs it sells in Europe will now be made there instead of being shipped from the U.S.

This all started when the U.S. put tariffs in place on steel and aluminum from Europe. Now Europe is raising motorcycle tariffs from six percent to 31 percent. That makes each bike about $2,000 more expensive to export, which hits the motorcycle maker pretty hard!

This is a bit ironic, since not long after the presidential election in 2016 the company showed its support for Donald Trump.

Monday evening Trump fired back at the multi-billion dollar company on Twitter that "he fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariff selling into the E.U."

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The business didn't say whether they're going to shut down any U.S. plants or lay off any workers. They were already planning to close their Kansas City factory, eliminating about 800 jobs. They've also opened a new plant in Thailand.

Motorcycles aren't the only exported products facing an increase. Orange juice, peanut butter and bourbon are also on the list of American goods that will be a part of Europe's new tariff. It'll add up to about $3.2 billion.

This could be the beginning of a long uphill battle, so it looks like we'll just have to ride this one out!