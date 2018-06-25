Fort Worth man heckled at restaurant for wearing Trump hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- A Fort Worth man says he understands how Sarah Huckabee Sanders feels.

The White House Press Secretary says she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for the president.

The restaurant defended their actions, saying they would do it again.

Next, President Trump tweeted, basically a Yelp review.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

"We are allowed to disagree," Sanders said, "but we should be able to do so freely, and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics."

This comes after Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen left a Mexican restaurant in Washington after protesters confronted her there.

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren had water thrown on her at a restaurant.

It's even happening to private citizens.

Texas-native Paul Lemon says he was harassed for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat while eating at a sushi restaurant in downtown Fort Worth.

Lemon says another customer cursed at him and flipped him off.

He says it`s a small taste of what Sanders is dealing with.

"Healthy ideas and debate about political philosophy but any calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable," Sanders said. "America is a great country and our ability to find solutions to spite those disagreements is what makes us unique."