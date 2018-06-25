Courtenay Dehoff appears as journalist in ‘Queen of the South’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - One of our own, Morning Dose host Courtenay Dehoff, made her acting debut this summer! Real-life journalist Courtenay was cast as 'US Journalist' in Queen of the South.

Courtenay's shining moment aired in the Season 3 premiere of the USA Network series last Thursday.

In the scene, Courtenay's character is interviewing drug queenpin Veronica Falcon, played by Camila Vargas, after the death of her Mexican kingpin husband.

The show is being shot here in Dallas-Fort Worth, so you can look for even more local faces throughout Season 3.