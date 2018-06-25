Child finds gun inside Indiana IKEA store, fires shot

FISHERS, Ind. – Indiana police say a child found a gun inside an IKEA store fired a shot Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at the IKEA at 11400 IKEA Way in the city of Fishers.

Authorities say a customer sat down on a couch to test it and the gun slipped out of his pants, according to WXIN. He didn’t realize the gun was missing when he got up and walked away to continue shopping.

Fishers police said a child picked up the weapon and pulled the trigger, firing a single shot. No injuries were reported.

Police conducted interviews with witnesses and will forward their information to the prosecutor to determine any potential charges, according to WXIN.

Indiana is among the worst states when it comes to kids accidentally getting a hold of guns, according to a 2016 report, which ranked the state seventh in the country for accidental shootings involving children.