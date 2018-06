Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAUFMAN COUNTY - The desperate search for a missing six-year-old boy in Kaufman County comes to an end after his body is found in a pond near his home.

Dalton Robertson was found a few hours ago by divers searching a pond. Police say Dalton's parents think he may have left the home on his own without them knowing. He was last seen Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Dalton had autism and was non-verbal. An investigation into his death is underway.