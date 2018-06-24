Trump Administration announces new plan for reuniting families separated at border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCALLEN, TX-- The tearful reunion between a Guatemalan mom and son was just one of hundreds of examples of the immigration and border problems in the U.S.

Now, the Trump Administration is releasing a plan for reuniting immigrant families separated at the border.

More than two-thousand children are still held in federal facilities without their parents. Though media attention on this issue is raising eyebrows everywhere, some Republicans say not everything you hear is true.

These are career professionals that work with HHS and that work with DHS and Customs and Border Patrol and ICE. These are not political appointees. These are career folks. They know where every child is to connect them to their parents or the relative that came." Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford said to NBC.

With this new plan, families will be reunited after the parents' deportation proceedings are done. If the parents have to be deported, they'll be reunited with their children just before being removed from the country.

If the parents stay in the U.S., they'll have to apply to serve as their child's sponsor. Right now, no one knows who will be responsible for connecting parents with their kids.

Regardless of who does what, Vermont Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders says it's time to set the record straight.

"We need Trump now to make it clear that the United States of America is not a nation which tears children from their parents. We need to get about dealing with comprehensive immigration reform," Sanders said.