Watch: Morning Dose Kidd’s Kids Teen Trip Special Presentation

Morning Dose’s Shane Allen joined Caroline Kraddick on this year’s Kidd’s Kids Teen Trip to Walt Disney World. Neighborhood Credit Union teamed up with Morning Dose to share the inspiring stories from that trip in a 30-minute special, ‘Morning Dose Kidd’s Kids Teen Trip,’ airing on CW33.

Kidd’s Kids, founded by the late radio host Kidd Kraddick, takes kids and teens with life-altering conditions, along with their families, on all-expenses-paid trips to Walt Disney World.

Watch the entire Kidd’s Kids Teen Trip special above.