Planned Parenthood sues U.S. government over Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

SPOKANE, WA-- The feud between Planned Parenthood and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services heats up with new lawsuits.

Multiple planned parenthood affiliates filed in district courts in Spokane, Washington and New York. The organization is hoping to protect the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.

In a statement, Dawn Laguens, vice president of Planned Parenthood said:

"The Trump Administration is trying to impose their abstinence-only agenda on young people across the country at the expense of young people's health."

The department of Health and Human Services, which awards grant money to the organization, announced in April that recipients must clearly communicate "teen sex is a risk behavior" like drug use or failing to use a seat belt.

Planned Parenthood says changes like that will only stigmatize teens who have sex.

If that's true, then this suit over sex is only foreplay.