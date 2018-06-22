Sneak peek of Frisco’s TrainTopia exhibit worth $1 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO-- You're not going to want to miss a new exhibit coming to Frisco in July.

Museum of the American Railroad CEO, Bob LaPrelle says the TrainTopia exhibit is a special one, “about a million dollars.”

The model was originally assembled by a man who lived in Corsicana. It was donated to the museum after he passed away, in hopes they would take good care of it.

“Now we can share it with everybody, everyday can enjoy,” LaPrelle says. “It starts in Arizona, goes through Colorado, New Mexico, West Texas, East Texas, all way to a 1960 downtown Dallas.”

It took thousands of hours to be assembled originally, and thousands of hours to be set up at the Discovery Center in Frisco.

The downtown Dallas part even has a 62’ Chevy Impala waiting to take a left. “It’s just amazingly detailed,” says LaPrelle.

The lights in the room change from day to night, and at night there is a famous West Texas drive-in movie theater that actually projects movies. “There’s a little projector housed in here, and it actually shows real movies, we haven’t quite finished it yet. But, we got it in the works,” says LaPrelle.

Even though it’s not done yet, the museum’s phone has been blowing up! People all around the world have been calling wanting to see it.

It's set to open July 18th.