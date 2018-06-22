Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend, leaving her body half naked near road in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- A man is in custody after admitting to shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her half naked on the side of the road.

Jamie Brown, 38, was arrested in the Longview area by the Gregg County Sheriff and faces capital murder charges.

Police found his ex-girlfriend half naked outside the wall of a gated Fort Worth neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. They say a man who was driving by saw the body and called 911.

The woman's identity has not been released.