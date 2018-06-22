DMV employee investigated for ‘shoot them all at the border’ comment on Facebook

A DMV employee is on administrative leave while an investigation is underway for her Facebook comments.
Oregon woman Lori McAllen posted a Facebook comment on her solution to U.S.’s border drama saying that immigrants should be gunned down to prevent them from entering the nation.
“I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it a day,” the comment said. “It’ll save us hard working AMERICANS billions of dollars on our taxes.”
Her comment went viral, prompting people to reach out to her employer to get her fired. The Oregon Department of Transportation received over 100 phone calls and thousands of posts online about McAllen.
HR is investigating McAllen to determine if it was her to posted the comment or from someone else using her account. Her Facebook page can no longer be found.
Oregon Department of Transportation also tweeted a statement about the incident.
McAllen is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.