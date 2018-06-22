DMV employee investigated for ‘shoot them all at the border’ comment on Facebook

A DMV employee is on administrative leave while an investigation is underway for her Facebook comments.

Oregon woman Lori McAllen posted a Facebook comment on her solution to U.S.’s border drama saying that immigrants should be gunned down to prevent them from entering the nation.

“I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it a day,” the comment said. “It’ll save us hard working AMERICANS billions of dollars on our taxes.”

@OregonDOT so Lori McAllen is saying those at the border should be gunned down…and you're okay with that? pic.twitter.com/2pAqHnzCFm — candace escobar (@girlhoneeey) June 20, 2018

Her comment went viral, prompting people to reach out to her employer to get her fired. The Oregon Department of Transportation received over 100 phone calls and thousands of posts online about McAllen.

HR is investigating McAllen to determine if it was her to posted the comment or from someone else using her account. Her Facebook page can no longer be found.

Oregon Department of Transportation also tweeted a statement about the incident.

We're aware of a post that has been rapidly circulating through social channels espousing views offensive & abhorrent to the values of our agency. There is an active investigation into the matter. Thank you to those who have shared your concerns and we take this matter seriously — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 20, 2018

McAllen is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.