Dinosaurs roam into Perot Museum with new exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a new traveling exhibit, The Perot Museum is bringing that old thing back! That really old thing.

With full-sized skeletons, interactive touch screens and a video that looks way more intense than “The Land Before Time,” this “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibit shows off dinos from the southern hemisphere that could even make a T-Rex worry.

"These are species of dinosaurs that you probably haven’t seen in North American museums before," said Linda Silver. "They’re some of the largest dinosaurs that ever walked the earth."

At least the Perot is all about showing us what dinosaurs were like.

Apparently, the paleontologist who helped with the Jurassic Park movies thinks that with a little more genetic research, we could recreate living dinosaurs within the next 5-10 years.

Clearly we haven’t learned our lesson from Spielberg.

"I like seeing their teeth," one future paleontologist said.

We do too, juuust as long as we’re not the meal.

This pre-historic exhibit officially opens on Saturday.