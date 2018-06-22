Delta banning pit bulls from all flights, even those that are service animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fight over animals on airlines just got specific. Delta says they won't allow pit bulls on their flights - at all.

This new move includes service animals or emotional support animals.

The airlines say these changes come after several employees have been bitten by dogs, but here's the part that makes a lot of people angry - pitt bulls were not responsible for those attacks.

There's no word yet on what guidelines the airlines will use to determine a "pit bull type dog".

The policy also limits passengers to one service or support animal per flight.

These new rules will go into effect on july 10th.