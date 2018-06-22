500 immigrant kids reunited with families as groups in Texas work through policy confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Close to 500 of the 2300 children separated from their families have been united.

But there's still a lot of confusion between federal agencies of just exactly how they're supposed to reunite families - and maintain the zero tolerance policy.

Groups are working out of a Texas detention center to help parents track down kids.

Of the 500 children who have been reunited, it isn't clear if they're still being detained or if they've been released pending a court hearing.

While all of this is happening, Congress again fails to take action.

They had two bills, one failed to pass, and the other is put off until next week.

The Goodlatte bill, named after house judiciary chairman Bob Goodlatte, didn't get close to passing - with more than 200 representatives voting against it.

The bill takes a hard line position on dealing with DACA, border security and cutting legal immigration.

A second immigration-related bill, the so-called compromise bill, was supposed to come up for a vote today.

But that will happen next week to give lawmakers more time to work on changes to legislation.

And just this morning the President weighing in on the failed bill:

Even if we get 100% Republican votes in the Senate, we need 10 Democrat votes to get a much needed Immigration Bill - & the Dems are Obstructionists who won’t give votes for political reasons & because they don’t care about Crime coming from Border! So we need to elect more R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018