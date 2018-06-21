Suspect arrested and charged with the murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.

The 20-year-old music artist, born Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down on Monday as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida.

The man accused is 22-year-old Dedrick Williams. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Williams was also charged with violating probation and operating a vehicle without a license.

On Thursday, he made a court appearance where the judge ordered he be held without bond.

There's no word yet on how long he could be behind bars, but at this rate it doesn't look like he's getting out anytime soon

As of now, a sidewalk covered in chalk has turned into a growing memorial for Onfroy as fans leave flowers, candles, and stuffed animals to pay their respects.