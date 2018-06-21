Dallas will not house migrant children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The City of Dallas has been preparing to take in migrant children separated from their parents, but that will not happen any time soon.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted the news Wednesday night, saying he received a call from the Department of Health and Human Services, who told him "No shelters in Dallas are needed at this time." Jenkins says no explanation or additional information was given.

For protesters who rallied to end the break up of families, President Trump's order to end family separation is a small victory.

"I was expecting a long drawn out battle, just to get separation to stop at the border but, of course, this is really just the beginning," one activist said.

Those same activists celebrated, but say there's more work to be done.