Trump reverses migrant family separation, North Texas impacted

DALLAS -- Following public outcry, President Trump signing an order to keep migrant families together is music to many ears.

Dr. Bob Sanborn, Children at Risk CEO says this is what they wanted.

"When that child is separated, that does irreparable harm, and so if we could stop that policy, at least children being separated, then we are helping out these kids," he said.

However, details on what that means for North Texas remain unclear.

"We are still going to need shelters, and we may be able to take some families," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says. "Let's not forget that of the 12,000 kids being detained, 10,000 of them are what we call unaccompanied minors. They weren't separated from their parents at the border, they were separated from them their parents at the beginning of a 1,000 mile journey to run for their lives."

However, other North Texas residence have other views.

"It's a child at the end of the day, it's not the government to blame, it's not the Republican party or the politicians to blame, at the end of the day it's bad parenting, bad decision making," Eric Thomas of Fort Worth says.

Dallas activist Ramiro Luna says he was not sure if believe President Trump would sign the order.

"As someone who is an immigrant, someone who is a dreamer, every since he became President, his administration has put us through a roller coaster," he says. "So, for me to have any faith or believe that he will do the right thing is hard to do."

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth was already hosting some of the children. Other Texas catholic organizations say regardless of policy changes they will help families in need.

"I am ready for the white people in this city, for the white people in America to step across the border of hate, and be willing to stand up for all people," Dallas activist and Reverend Jeff Hood.