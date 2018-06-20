Texas billboard urges liberals to leave the state

VEGA – A roadside billboard is reaching much farther than just motorists traveling along Interstate 40 in the Texas panhandle.

A photo of the sign, which reads, “Liberals Please Continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS” was posted to Facebook and is now lighting up the internet, bringing reactions from both the right and the left — and plenty in between.

Facebook user Kyle Mccallie, of Fritch, posted the photo Tuesday and captioned it, “Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it!”

Reaction to the post was, of course, varied and polarized, but also entertaining; everything from a simple (and neutral?) “Yikes.” to “Love Texas more and more!” to “Wow, welcome to Texas one and all. The Bible Belt. No thanks. Hypocrites.”

By Wednesday, Kyle’s post has been shared more than 16,000 times.