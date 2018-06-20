Southlake whacky criminals caught stealing on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE -- When we think of thieves, we often think of someone who is cunning and discrete. But you have to admit, many of them have some downright strange strategies.

Take this woman in Southlake. She's been accused of stealing multiple laptops in plain sight from Costco by stuffing them in a diaper box.

In the surveillance video, you'll see the woman casually picking up eight boxed laptops and placing them in what is said to be the diaper box.

She then went to the register to pay for the "diapers" and eased on out the door. Police say she's still on the loose, so keep your eyes peeled.

But, this lady isn't the only criminal who's had a whacky moment.

A Houston burglar literally slithered his way into a smoke shop after breaking through a window. Apparently, he did it to avoid the motion detectors.

"I've never seen anybody crawl on video like that to evade the security we have set up," Billy Cosgrove, Co-owner of The Smoking Glass Lounge, said. "I was shocked actually."

Cosgrove says the man was able to get away with almost $1,000 in cash and merchandise but not before causing over $700 worth of damage.

Hopefully this thief gets caught soon so he can slide his way behind bars!