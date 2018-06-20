Son of former Dallas Cowboys player Eric Williams arrested in double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - The son of former Dallas Cowboys legend Eric Williams is in jail, facing capital murder charges. Cassium Williams and Rozman Shannon are both charged in connection to the murder of two men found dead in Mesquite last week.

Police say it started with Williams and Shannon trying to buy drugs from the two victims. One of the two pulled out a gun and tried to steal the drugs; the victims were found in separate cars shot to death.

Cassium Williams and Rozman Shannon are each being held on $100,000,000 bond and could face the death penalty.