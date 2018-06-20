Ruff Life: This breast cancer survivor is ready to love you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Molly was a mama that`s was going through a lot before she came to Dallas Pets Alive.

Molly was found as a stray dog, and she was heart worm positive and she had breast cancer.

However, Molly is strong.

Dallas Pets Alive wasn`t giving up, and neither was Molly.

"Thankfully, when we brought her into Dallas Pets Alive, we were able to treat her for both, and she is both heart worm negative now, and cancer free," Amanda Peterson with Dallas Pets Alive says.

Now the 3-year-old survivor is ready to turn up!

"Miss Molly Moo is just as sweet as she can be," says Peterson. "She gets along great with all people. She`s very gentle with children and she`s learning to get along very well with her foster siblings."

And if you`re trying to win Molly over, all you need are some toys and a little TLC!

"Molly loves a great game of tug of war," says Peterson. "Her favorite activity is running around with her favorite toy in her mouth, jumping onto the couch, and just nibbling on it. Molly loves to be loved. Where ever her human is, that`s where she wants to be."

Molly is house trained, crate trained, and ready to get comfy on your couch. You just need to come pick her up!

The loyal sweet girl is looking for her forever home, and we know that her perfect family is out there looking for her too.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.