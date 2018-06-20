Plano City Council member is suing to keep his seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - A Plano City Council member is still in the hot seat for an Islamaphobic Facebook post he shared, but now he's suing to keep his seat!

It all started when Tom Harrison shared a post that says "Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."

The post caused major backlash from the city, who originally voted to censure him, then ordered a recall election after residents filed a petition.

Now, Tom Harrison and his lawyer are trying to get a question off the upcoming November ballot; one which will ask voters if the council member should be removed from office by recall.

They claim the petition has to have signatures from voters accounting for at least 30% of election turnout from the most recent general election, but they say the petitioners used the numbers from 2015, the year Harrison was elected.

If the court agrees with Harrison, the recall petition would be null and void. Residents could petition again, but they would need 8,163 signatures compared to the 4,425 they had before.

