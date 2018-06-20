Oh Canada! Says yes to legalizing weed!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, CANADA -- Oh cannabis! Er, we mean Canada!

That's right, our good 'ol Canadian friends have legalized the use of marijuana throughout the country. Canada is the second nation to legalize marijuana. Uruguay beat 'em to it way back in 2013.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed the legalization, and even went on Twitter to show support.

It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana - and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2018

So, what does this mean for the Maple Leaf's economy? Well, pot is expected to be a billion dollar industry! Adults over the age of 18 will be able to share and carry up to 30 grams of weed in public, and they will also be allowed to grow up to four plants in their homes.

The new law is expected to take effect in early September, and residents are highly excited about it.