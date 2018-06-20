Mother of “caged boy” and DFW activists celebrate small victory while continuing work in immigration relations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- For protesters who rallied to end the separation of children from their parents near the U.S. Mexico border, President Trump's order to end family separation is a small victory.

"I was expecting a long drawn out battle just to get the separation to stop at the border. But, of course, this is really just the beginning," local activist Ashley Heidebrecht said.

So, those same activists celebrated but only for a moment. They say there's more work to be done.

A photo of a child appearing to be caged floated across social media. Well, his name is Sam Itzae and he was never actually caged.

This is what happens when a government believes people are “illegal.” Kids in cages. pic.twitter.com/OAnvr9cl3P — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

"There was confusion. People, without reading what was in the beginning of the picture, started to share it. But on the picture, at the top, it said it was part of a demonstration," Sam Itzae's mom Ana Vargas said.

Though the photo was a bit misleading, the message it sends still remains.

"If a child can be in a cage for 15 seconds and becomes that upset, imagine what those children are feeling like right now on the border," said Ashley Heidebrecht.