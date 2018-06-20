Lisa Marie Presley is broke!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- The King's daughter is broke!

Lisa Marie Presley filed a law suit against her former business manager Barry Siegel, claiming he whittled her father's $100 million trust down to just $14,000 .

In court documents, Presley claims Siegel assured her all her finances were in "good shape." Presley says Siegel was "reckless and negligent" with investments which included a share of American Idol holding company which went bankrupt. She lost $24.5 million on that deal. Another hearing has been set for July 30th.

And if you are a huge Elvis Presley fan, you might want to hear this. Have you ever dreamed of flying in style like the King once did? Well, maybe you can!

One of his precious jets is up for sale. No, not the Lisa Marie, but a 1962 Lockheed Jetstar that is decked out with cool red velvet seats, gold platted accents and red plush carpets. The current owner paid $430,000 for it last year. According to the bidding site Iron Planet, the once jet-setting plane now sits on a New Mexico runway waiting for its new owner.

So, go ahead and get your bid on and some blue suede shoes.