DPS identifies suspect shot while dragging state trooper in Greenville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE - A traffic stop in Greenville turns into an officer involved shooting. This happened on I-30 near Division Street in GreenvilleTuesday night after a trooper pulled a driver over for a traffic stop.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect as 30-year-old Matthias B. Slaughter of Garland. Investigators say after conducting a sobriety test for suspected DUI, the trooper tried to arrest Slaughter. But instead of cooperating, the suspect ran to an SUV and drove off, dragging the trooper with him for about 100 yards. The trooper managed to fire his weapon while he was being dragged and struck Slaughter, who crashed the SUV into a concrete barrier.

After crashing, Slaughter jumped out and ran across the highway. The trooper caught up to the suspect and arrested him in a nearby parking lot.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The trooper was released Tuesday night and is recovering at home.

Slaughter was also released Tuesday night and booked into the Hunt County Jail. He is charged with DWI, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a public servant.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.