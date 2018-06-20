Dallas Sheriff’s Office increases traffic law enforcement as 4th of July draws near

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- You better slow your roll this summer, because the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says extra enforcement is hitting the streets over the next 3 days.

"We'll have some just general traffic guys trying to do speed enforcement and slow folks down, and seat belt and child restraint, as well as distracted driving," SGT. Danny Plummer of the Dallas County Sheriff'S Office said.

The goal is create a "fatal free" 4th of July. Last year the department unfortunately had to work two fatalities as the holiday neared, and they don't want this to be the case again.

Plummer says they also want people to be cautious of emergency vehicles and remember to move over and slow down near accidents.

"It's not just law enforcement, the firefighters are over there, the EMS guys are over there, the towers are trying to do their job over there, and it's just so hazardous when traffic is right next to them."

The increased law enforcement is set to be placed along I-20 and I-30 from the Grand Prairie to Mesquite, Dallas County lines through June 22nd, all with the hopes of placing drivers on the "road to a safer summer."