Dallas police release video of murder suspect riding motorcycle

Dallas - Take a look at this surveillance video. Dallas police believe the man you see riding on a motorcycle is responsible for the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in northwest Dallas last month.

Police have identified the victim as Briana Williams. Her body was found in the early hours of May 28, in a parking lot off Zodiac Lane. Her manner of death has not been disclosed.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to contact Dallas Police Det. Grubbs at 214-671-3675.