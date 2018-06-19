UC Berkeley offering new Frank Ocean course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, CA -- Beyoncé, Kanye and Kendrick Lamar all have one thing in common, and it's not just their pyramids of awards!

They've all had their very own college courses, and now Frank Ocean joins the list!

Two UC Berkley students proposed the class. It'll be called "Brain Like Berkeley: An Insight Into the Artistry of Frank Ocean," which is a nod to his song "Novacane."

I proposed a course on Frank Ocean @ UC Berkeley and it got approved! Very stoked to be teaching it in the fall. Come sign up~ @katonya pic.twitter.com/FAuzzbdq0h — preya (@PreyaaGill) June 15, 2018

The students who pitched the class told music magazine The Fader, the class will cover "artistic history, upbringing, background, musical influences, artist identity and the way he challenges dominant social concepts such as toxic-masculinity and gender politics."

Well, it seems like that class will get full pretty fast! Several people tweeted their approval and how badly they wanted to enroll.

you better record your lectures i am so serious — jai (@jxxcent) June 15, 2018

I WILL PAY FOR THE REQUIRED TEXT AND MATERIALS, DO ALL THE WORK, AND BRING FOOD ON THE DAY OF THE FINAL EXAM FOR NO GRADE PLS ENROLL ME — 💐 (@cherryronessa) June 16, 2018

Paying for a class where you can listen to Frank Ocean's musical genius? Sign us up! Maybe he'll even come be a guest lecturer.