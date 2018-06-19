The Real Thing? Does a candidate for senate really want to “destroy” Social Security?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you wanna get people worked up, talk about messing with their Social Security.

It comes up in political campaigns every few years, like in the one involving Florida Governor Rick Scott, who's running for the U.S. Senate.

"Yes, Rick Scott does want to destroy Social Security," the headline on social media reads.

It comes from a site called "Social Security Works, and they claim the author is Bowser from Sha-Na-Na.

But the site itself is kind of questionable. It was just created earlier this year. And all of its registration info is "redacted for privacy."

So what does Rick Scott really think?

Well, a Scott spokesperson is quoted as saying "Washington must change the way it operates, and that includes making sure it isn`t spending more money than it takes in - but it shouldn`t be done on the backs of the Social Security system that so many seniors rely on."

Scott has hinted that he likes the idea of *privatization." That's controversial, but it doesn't mean he intends to *destroy* the program.

