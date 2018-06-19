Spice of Blythe: Pink Magnolia celebrating pride month with Equality vodka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- On this week's Spice of Blythe, Pink Magnolia is celebrating gay pride month!

Owner of the restaurant, Blythe Beck, says their summer cocktails are really hot right now!

Beck says the drink are named after the favorite Golden Girls. However, there is something extra special about the Dorothy.

The drink is made with Equality Vodka. Bert Gallagher Jr. is one of the co-founders, and joined Beck on this week's Spice of Blythe. He says a portion of their sales goes to benefit LGBT organizations.