Pothole of the Day: One gets fixed, but there are still plenty to go around

Last time, we told you about this pothole on MacArthur Boulevard in Irving.

Well, they fixed the thing! Good going, Irving!

Now let's see if Dallas can be that prompt.

Today's pothole is on the Highway 175 service road at Lake June Place.

It's pretty deep and it looks like it could really do a number on your tires.

"It's very dangerous, Derrick Thomas said. "They need to smooth them out, fill them in or do something."

Derrick knows all about the potholes in and around Dallas. He's got a message for the city:

"Please fix them."

Is there a pothole in your neighborhood that's giving you a bumpy ride? Tell us about it on our Facebook page. It could be our next Pothole of the Day.