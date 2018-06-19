Fake cop pulls over, sexually assaults woman in Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - Drop what you're doing and take a look at this video. Officials say this man pretended to be a police officer to sexually assault a woman in Grand Prairie.

According to police, the man stopped the victim Saturday morning, got her into his car, then raped her. This all happened near Jefferson Boulevard.

Grand Prairie police say the suspect drives a black SUV with blue and red flashing lights on the front fender, he wears a uniform, and he has a badge.

If you recognize the man, contact police.