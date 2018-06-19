Community works to get air conditioning in Garland Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- While many enjoy a good hot dog every once in a while, no one really likes the thought of dogs that are actually hot.

So, a group of concerned Texans are working to raise cash to buy fans and air conditioning for the Garland Animal Shelter. There are at least two Gofundme accounts up right now, asking for donations to get A/C.

"I have asked some hard questions to the vet and shelter staff, which I'm okay to ask those questions, but the answers have not been very friendly," pet advocate Patricia Dudley said.

Though the accounts seem to be going hard against the shelter, the organizers say there's only one goal.

"If we could stop, we could all come together and know that this is about the dogs. With knowledge, there comes understanding, and if we know better we can do better," Dudley said.

Still, shelter staff say they are doing all they can.

"One of the things that you'v got to keep in mind is that this facility was built in 1965," City of Garland Animal Services Manager Uriel Villalpando said. "This facility has never had air conditioning. So we've always had swamp coolers, which is the next best thing to air conditioning."

They say getting A/C won't be easy, but is already a budget item request for next fiscal year and the best thing anyone can do to help is go straight to the source.

"If anyone wants to donate, the best thing they can do is communicate with us. If they communicate with us, we'll be able to tell them exactly what we need and we can make that purchase together," Villalpando said.

It seems it may be time to blow this "hot dog" stand, or at least create a cool breeze.