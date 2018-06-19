Woman faces charges after newborn found in Hurst dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST - Police say criminal charges will soon be filed against the woman who threw her newborn baby inside a dumpster. It happened June 15 behind a Souper Salad in Hurst.

Police say a Souper Salad employee reported a co-worker possibly having a miscarriage, then was later seen carrying a bag to the dumpster. Medics treated a 28-year-old woman who had given birth inside the restroom; police searched and found a newborn baby boy in a plastic bag, awake and crying at the bottom of one of the restaurant's dumpsters.

The newborn is okay and is now with Child Protective Services. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment; her identity is not being released pending outcome of the investigation, but police say they expect charges to be filed soon.