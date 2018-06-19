Brand new community center opens in Oak Cliff on Juneteenth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - This week, Taylor Toynes is all smiles. Opening up a community center on a day marked for freedom means more than he can explain.

For months he and his team have been working to build an oasis in the middle of what's known as the "Super Block," making sure the kids in this community have every opportunity they deserve.

"It's a day of liberation," Toynes said. "It's a day of freedom, it's a day of joy. All I'm here is to give them access, and to show their true star power."

We're pretty sure Taylor's mentee, Devin, already knows he's a star.

"My mentor told me 'Put God first, and believe in God. You can accomplish anything,'" Devin told us.

Books, computers, conferences rooms, the 'For Oak Cliff' center has all the tools for success, right at your finger tips.

"We can be who we want to be," Devin said. "We're unstoppable."