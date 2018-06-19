Are break room snacks making Americans fat? CDC releases new data

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- You've heard of the "freshman 15", but what about the "professional 20"?

As in, the more than 20 percent of hard workers who get their food from work and end up consuming more calories because of it!

They say nothing in life is really free, and that's true when it comes to those free donuts you find in the break room. The treats usually come loaded with calories and sugars.

A survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that employees ate more than 1,300 calories per week, thanks to food at work. 71 percent of those calories came from freebies.

So, what are you supposed to do when you need a snack during your eight hour shift? Well, researchers suggest that employers can do more to help you.

For instance, employers can add healthy vending machines and commit to adding healthy food options in those meetings.

But, it's not all up to the bosses. In general, Americans consume far more calories than they should.

The CDC suggests that sugar should only be about 10 percent of your daily caloric intake.

Until employers get on board with this, maybe we should just say no to snacks!