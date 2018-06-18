The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo statue got an upgrade and the locals don’t like it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADEIRA, PORTUGAL -- The statue heard around the world has gotten a replacement!

Who can forget that iconic bust of what was supposed to be world famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo?

The world was not kind in remarks about the artist's rendition, so the airport replaced it with this bronze beauty that could be considered a much needed upgrade!

Madeira Airport has new bust of Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Q1woRYFXv1 — Madeira Islands (@Madeira) June 17, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 was re-done by the same artist who did the original, Emanuel Santos, who felt he needed to redeem himself and his work after his art became a laughing stock online.

The old sculpture was replaced with a more realistic version of the soccer player over a year after the first one was debuted.

But everyone's a critic! An online petition was started by locals to bring the original statue back saying, "We consider that the bust is more an attraction for our island today and we can not accept in any way its replacement."

The airport says they still have the old statue but its future is still up in the air.

You gotta admit, the new and improved Cristiano isn't nearly as meme-able as the old one!