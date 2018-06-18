Texas deputy accused of sexually assaulting undocumented 4-year-old, threatening mom with deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEXAR COUNTY - Texas sheriff's deputy Jose Nunez is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and threatening the victim's mother with deportation if she told police.

Nunez is a 10-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. The 47-year-old was arrested Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News, and now faces a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The girl's mother is an undocumented immigrant and says Nunez told her she'd be deported if she told authorities about the assaults. Police say the mother will be protected from deportation during the investigation.